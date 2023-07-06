Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $279.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.33.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

