BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 43,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,759. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 680,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 191,924 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

