BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ BL traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 43,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,759. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 680,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 191,924 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
