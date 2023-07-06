BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.81.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Stories
