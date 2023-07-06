BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 527 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.73). Approximately 61,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 102,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.78).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £535.30 million, a P/E ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -351.76%.

Insider Activity

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,891.52 ($7,477.50). 10.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

