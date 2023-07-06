BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000.

HYMU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

