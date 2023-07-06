BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

