BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

