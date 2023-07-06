BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

