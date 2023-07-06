BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

