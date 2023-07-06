BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.