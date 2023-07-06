BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $442.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

