BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 793,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $70.73 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

