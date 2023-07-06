BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.