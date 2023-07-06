BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

CDNS opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.