Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $267,213.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $267,213.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,642,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.