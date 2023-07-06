Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $159.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock worth $28,429,036 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

