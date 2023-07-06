Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.82 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.