BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $36.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $233.08 or 0.00777472 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion and $545.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,294 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,434.82396546. The last known price of BNB is 240.86968347 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1478 active market(s) with $454,753,461.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
