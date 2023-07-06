BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $36.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $233.08 or 0.00777472 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion and $545.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,294 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

