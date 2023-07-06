BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 68,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,124. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.