BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.