BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

