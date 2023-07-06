BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $125,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

