BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.