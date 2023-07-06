BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

