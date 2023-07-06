BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,911. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 53.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

