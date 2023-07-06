BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Trading Up 50.9%

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK – Free Report) traded up 50.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BRK Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

BRK Company Profile

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

