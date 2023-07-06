Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $810.86

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $810.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $791.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $772.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.60. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

