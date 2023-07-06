Brokerages Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target at $491.20

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBERY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Geberit Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.
Geberit Increases Dividend
Geberit Company Profile
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
