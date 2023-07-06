Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

