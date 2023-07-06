BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

