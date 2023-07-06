BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 115,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 94,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

BYD Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.53.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

