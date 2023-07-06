Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $651.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.30. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,021.67.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cable One by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,255,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

