Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 26,817,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,819,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

