Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 1,257,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.