Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 212,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

