Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 65 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $212.86. 287,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

