Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.22 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $896,453.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
