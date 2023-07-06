CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 77404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 244 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

