CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $457,491.61 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

