Capital Square LLC Buys 760 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,803. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

