Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.8 %

ARE stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 116,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

