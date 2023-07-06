Capital Square LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 660,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

