Capital Square LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT makes up about 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 58,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

