Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,052. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.