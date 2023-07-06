Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.97. 180,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

