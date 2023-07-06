Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,989. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

