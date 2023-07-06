Capital Square LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

