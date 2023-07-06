Capital Square LLC Sells 132 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 251,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

