Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.17

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 1047377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Capri Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

