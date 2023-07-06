Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $296.59 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.80 billion and approximately $296.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.43 or 0.06140874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003057 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,194,179 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

